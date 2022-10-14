Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Local high-tech startup Beta Technologies parked its mobile aircraft simulator at Essex High School this week with the goal of inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals.

“It’s like the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I feel like I’m actually in an airplane, " said one student

The simulator transported students straight into the sky, with instructors teaching some tricks of the trade while hovering a mile high. Lifting off and barrel-rolling inside the trailer feels so real that some students forget they haven’t left the ground.

“It’s kind of like a video game,” said Adowyn Byrne. The senior and STEM Academy student is one of the dozens of curious learners that took the virtual controls of Alia, Beta’s electric aircraft. Display screens show the parts that power the helicopter-hybrid. “The batteries and everything -- we’ve talked about stuff like that in physics class so it’s cool to see stuff that I’ve only seen on worksheets actually in person.”

With a hand from Beta employees, the aspiring aerospace and biomedical engineers, environmental scientists, and entrepreneurs steer the functional scaled model through a VR headset.

It’s easy to see why students squeal with excitement when they sit in the seat. It’s a truly immersive experience surrounding the pilot with 190-degree views of Burlington International Airport. And from the speakers comes the soft hum of the electric aircraft.

“Their eyes light up when they say, ‘Is this real?’ And we’re like, ‘Hey, it’s like three miles that way. We’d love to come have you check it out,’” said Beta founder Kyle Clark. He says he sat at the same desks in the same classrooms as the students he’s meeting. “My physics class was right up there. And of course, I looked out that window at every airplane that went by.”

Now, as his company continues its vertical climb, he’s coming full circle. The focus is not to show a student what we’ve been doing but more so to show anybody -- the students, faculty, or whatever -- we’re not very far from Essex High School to founding an aircraft company,” Clark said. “Those tools that you learn in school can be applied in logical and pragmatic ways to develop something really neat.”

Clark’s mission with this visit to his alma mater closes the space between academics and reality. Essex STEM Academy leader Lea Ann Smith says Clark is living proof that STEM students are navigating the path to our collective future. “I really want to encourage them to think creatively and to think of creative solutions for the future problems of the world. And an opportunity like this, to see such a wonderful solution to some tricky problems, is just great to watch,” she said.

And some students like senior Tekla Holm-Brown may point their noses in Beta’s direction. “It’s really nice to know that a company like this, which I could possibly work for in the future, could be right where I live now, so I can keep living in Vermont,” Holm-Brown said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.