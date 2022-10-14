Burlington officers testify on previous run-ins with alleged cleaver killer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawyers Friday continued presenting their insanity defense in the trial of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017.

On the fifth day of the trial for Aita Gurung, two Burlington police officers who were on the scene testified about previous run-ins with Gurung. The jury was shown body camera footage of an incident at a store in the Old North End where Gurung summoned the police.

A third officer spoke about a welfare check done at Gurung’s apartment on Hyde Street after officers came into contact with him.

The defense on Friday also filed an unsuccessful motion to change translators.

The jury Thursday heard from medical experts who treated Gurung in the years prior to the murder. They reported how he felt like there was a ghost haunting him, among other psychotic symptoms. The state attempted to link those symptoms to alcohol withdrawal.

Reporter Cam Smith will have more on Friday’s developments in the courtroom on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

