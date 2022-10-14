Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest

We received more than 100 pets for our Channel 3 this Morning Costumes Contest for pets. Now it’s time to reveal the big winner!
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kendra Whittmore sent in several photos of animals on the farm all dressed up, including a chicken named Freckles. She was our favorite and wins the WCAX Swag Bag.

The next contest we’re doing is a group theme, which can mean pet, adult, or kids. Email Dom Amato at amato@wcax.com to compete in the group-theme costume contest.

