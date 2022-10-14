Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities

Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season.

The group touts itself as Vermont’s Largest and Longest Running Haunted House. It’s an all-volunteer show performed live inside the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.

They host events October 20th-22nd and 27th-29th and tickets are expected to go fast.

Watch Melissa Cooney get ready for the Halloween season with her own face makeup and learn about the Nightmare Vermont festivities this year.

For more information and to buy tickets to Nightmare Vermont, visit their website.

