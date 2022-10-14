Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington airport’s new TSA checkpoints opened last week for the first time to the public, part of $19 million in terminal upgrades. But has it streamlined security as intended?

It’s rush hour at the Burlington International Airport, as passengers line up to get screened for the eight Friday early morning flights to New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. Although there have been some reported growing pains at the new TSA checkpoint unveiled this week, airport officials say they were able to screen about 550 passengers Friday morning between 4 and 6 a.m.

“Extremely positive, I’m really excited to be here. Traveling through Colorado and many other airports, this has been a really amazing experience,” said Michelle Seville, a traveler from Colorado.

As part of the new Terminal Integration Project that opened this week, passengers all go through four TSA lanes in the same area.

Some travelers were surprised early Friday to see the line snaking out through the ticketing lobby. “I’ve never seen the line this long before, I’m shocked,” said Igor Melnik of Burlington.

Peak time hit around 5:20 a.m. But just 20 minutes later, the lines had eased. Most people we spoke to said it’s what they’d expect for the busiest time of day at the airport. “The line is a little bit longer than I would have expected but it seems like it’s moving very well,” said John Morris of Cincinnati.

“I was sort of expecting a long line Friday morning -- it’s going to be busy -- but it’s moving pretty good,” added traveler Anthony Canale.

Airport director Nic Longo stresses that any departing travelers should arrive at least two hours early.

TSA officials say the new configuration and equipment have gotten easier each day and they’re happy with passenger flow.

