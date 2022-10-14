Police respond to Burlington High School threat

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat.

BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday

McBride says their mental health team is on call to support the community.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
New Hampshire and Vermont authorities late Thursday were searching in a wooded area off Patchen...
Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect
A man from Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont.
Mass. man arrested for drug trafficking in Vt. after high-speed chase
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
Bennington Police say Wednesday's raid took place at an apartment on Main Street .
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

Latest News

Freckles was the winner of the Channel 3 This Morning Costumes Contest for Pets
Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest
Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season.
Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities
We received more than 100 pets for our Channel 3 this Morning Costumes Contest for pets. Now...
Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest
Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season.
Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities