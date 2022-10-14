Rutland man convicted in federal child sex sting

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Federal authorities say a Rutland man was convicted by a jury Thursday of attempting to lure a child for sex.

After a three-day jury trial, officials say Thomas Cesiro, 68, was convicted of charges of attempting to entice or coerce a minor. It happened in October 2020. Officials say Cesiro exchanged numerous text messages and phone calls with undercover FBI investigators posing as both a 12-year-old girl and her mother. 

During one call, officials say Cesiro instructed the girl how to conduct a sexual act. He then traveled to Bennington to meet the two, bringing various sex toys and gifts for the child, including a vibrating “Frozen” themed toothbrush.  Instead, Cesiro was met by agents and arrested.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in February.

