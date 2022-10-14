Shaheen highlights NSF funding at Dartmouth College

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., on Friday toured the work being done at Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering that was made possible through the National Science Foundation.

The projects included underwater robotic construction, ice coring science, and studies involving the intersection between memory and perception. Over the years, the Big Green has received millions in NSF funding that the dean of the engineering school says is primarily used to pay the students who do the research.

“We fund students, we pay them a stipend. If they are Ph.D. students we might even cover tuition with that funding from the federal government. So they are able to be trained at this higher level as graduate students to do work on research areas that are of critical importance to the country,” said Alexis Abramson, Dean of the Thayer School of Engineering.

NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan joined Shaheen for the tour. This past fiscal year, the NSF awarded institutions across New Hampshire more than $33 million in funding.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
New Hampshire and Vermont authorities late Thursday were searching in a wooded area off Patchen...
Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect
A man from Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont.
Mass. man arrested for drug trafficking in Vt. after high-speed chase
Police arrested a suspected fugitive on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library.
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
Bennington Police say Wednesday's raid took place at an apartment on Main Street .
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

Latest News

Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades
Vt. GOP launches excess ballot reporting website
Stuart
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald
Analysis: Why do Millenials need more money?
File photo
Vt. GOP launches excess ballot reporting website