Shaheen highlights NSF funding at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., on Friday toured the work being done at Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering that was made possible through the National Science Foundation.

The projects included underwater robotic construction, ice coring science, and studies involving the intersection between memory and perception. Over the years, the Big Green has received millions in NSF funding that the dean of the engineering school says is primarily used to pay the students who do the research.

“We fund students, we pay them a stipend. If they are Ph.D. students we might even cover tuition with that funding from the federal government. So they are able to be trained at this higher level as graduate students to do work on research areas that are of critical importance to the country,” said Alexis Abramson, Dean of the Thayer School of Engineering.

NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan joined Shaheen for the tour. This past fiscal year, the NSF awarded institutions across New Hampshire more than $33 million in funding.

