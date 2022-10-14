UVM med students take part in white coat ceremony

UVM white coat
UVM white coat(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field.

Angela Khadka, one of more than 100 students bestowed the honor, moved to Essex Junction from a refugee camp in Nepal when she was just ten. She says this is a big milestone for her and her family and she’s looking forward to her medical career.

My goal is focusing more on minority populations and advocating for them. And I truly believe that the medical education I’ll receive at Larner will prepare me to become a lifelong learner,” she said.

This is UVM’s 200th class of medical students. The first group graduated with their degrees in 1823.

