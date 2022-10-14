UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere.

The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital says a regional bed shortage has prompted some organizations to restrict or temporarily stop accepting medical transfers to inpatient care units.

But they say those patients with true emergencies should still show up.

