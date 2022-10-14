Vt. Senator Leahy in the hospital, ‘not feeling well’

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy is spending the night in the hospital Thursday.

According to his press secretary, the senator said he was not felling well and was taken to the hospital in Washington for tests as a precaution.

He has been staying at his home in Virginia. As a doctor recommendation, Leahy will stay overnight for observation.

