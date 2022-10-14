Vt. Senator Leahy in the hospital, ‘not feeling well’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy is spending the night in the hospital Thursday.

According to his press secretary, the senator said he was not felling well and was taken to the hospital in Washington for tests as a precaution.

He has been staying at his home in Virginia. As a doctor recommendation, Leahy will stay overnight for observation.

Related Stories:

Leahy discharged from rehab center following hip surgeries

Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.