BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some heavy rain on Thursday night, clouds were able to clear out by the end of the day Friday, which should set the stage for a sunny start to the weekend. We’ll see areas of fog develop Friday night under mostly clear skies, and temperatures for the start of the weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday will be a great Fall day with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs warming up into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday is looking nice as well with a few more clouds moving into our region. It will be partly sunny and a little cooler with temperatures during the afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be cloudy on Monday with showers likely to start the work week, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Colder weather heads our way for mid week. Look for scattered showers on Tuesday and a few showers Wednesday with the chance for some mountain snow showers. High temperatures in the valleys will be only in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll start to see some sunshine return by Thursday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny by Friday and Saturday with highs warming back up into mid to upper 50s.

