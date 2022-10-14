Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a mostly dry month of October so far, we made up for the lack of rain quickly late Thursday as some heavy downpours came through along with a passing cold front. Some rain showers will still linger in the morning to start this Friday, especially the farther east you are, but by this afternoon we will be getting the sunshine back.

It will be mainly clear and colder tonight. The weekend is looking good! There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday with slightly warmer than normal temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 60°). There is just a slight chance for a quick, passing shower in our northern areas after sunset. Sunday is also looking like a delightful fall day to round out the weekend.

Then we will be heading into a cool, showery, unsettled period of weather for much of next week as a slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system keeps it mostly cloudy with scattered showers each day into the middle of the week. There may even be a few snowflakes flying around in the higher elevations on Wednesday.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of yet another fine, fall weekend of beautiful leaf-peeping! -Gary

