Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say multiple car dealerships on Shelburne road were hit with catalytic converter thefts Thursday.

Survelliance video from the Automaster in Shelburne shows a white sedan pull up between three and four in the morning and steal 11 catalytic converters from cars off their lot. 10 cars ready to be sold and one that was in service. Shelburne police are investigating.

Down the street in South Burlington police say another dealership was hit last night too. Its unknown which one or how many cars were hit. The Automaster says its not only a costly fix -- but getting parts takes a while -- and it impacts their employees.

“10 vehicles that were up for sale are no longer up for sale - the parts are back ordered and we are looking at $3500 a car and repairs in parts and labor - and these sales people are not going to have these cars to sell” said John DuBrul of Automaster.

DuBrul says they have dozens of cameras and is considering on site security to prevent more thefts.

