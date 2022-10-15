Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are looking for the people they say were involved in a shooting incident Friday night.

According to Essex Police, they were called to the area of 206 River Road just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a truck chasing and shooting at a car.

Police say seven shots were fired by somebody in that truck. At this time, it is unknown if there were any injuries and it’s unclear if the shooter had a specific target.

Police are now asking anyone with security cameras in the area of River Road, Greenfield Road, and Sandhill Road to check their footage and call Essex Police with any information.

Anyone discovering damage to their property is also asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
New Hampshire and Vermont authorities late Thursday were searching in a wooded area off Patchen...
Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect
File Photo
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
Green State Dispensary opened on Friday on Pine Street in Burlington.
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
Senator Leahy sent to the hospital after ‘not feeling well’

Latest News

Hydro-Quebec to acquire 13 dams in this region
Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region
What to do Saturday, October 15th
What to Do: Saturday, October 15
Peace and Justice Center
Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront
Peace and Justice Center to close Lake Street storefront
Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront