Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are looking for the people they say were involved in a shooting incident Friday night.

According to Essex Police, they were called to the area of 206 River Road just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a truck chasing and shooting at a car.

Police say seven shots were fired by somebody in that truck. At this time, it is unknown if there were any injuries and it’s unclear if the shooter had a specific target.

Police are now asking anyone with security cameras in the area of River Road, Greenfield Road, and Sandhill Road to check their footage and call Essex Police with any information.

Anyone discovering damage to their property is also asked to contact police.

