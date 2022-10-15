Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region.

The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.

Representatives for Great River Hydro say they expect nothing to really change for daily operations, or for those that benefit from the generated power.

Director of Business Development and Legislative Affairs, Brandon Kibbe says Great River Hydro currently operates as dispatchable, meaning they can switch on the generators when the regional grid needs the power.

Kibbe says the demand for their power is ever growing, especially as we move toward more renewable energy in the grid. A new upstream owner like Hydro-Quebec, he believes, can only be good for the future.

“Having a parent company that is a world class hydro power owner and manager is certainly a benefit to us and I think there are a lot of synergies there that we will be able to take advantage of and we are really excited about that opportunity.”

The final transaction should take place in a few months.

