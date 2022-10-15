Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Peace and Justice Center shop in Burlington will be closing their Lake Street storefront at the end of this year.

For decades, the store has sold local and fair trade products. It’s also been a meeting spot for activists. Peace and Justice Center leadership says they won’t be completely closing down, just moving to a smaller space to refocus on the organizations original goal.

The Peace and Justice Center does really combine all of the domestic justice things we think about. Racial justice, social justice, LGBTQ+ justice, environmental justice… and combines that with a framework for peace,” said Executive Director Zoraya Hightower.

“Some people are probably really sad to see the waterfront location be gone, I just want to hold my heart out and say the Peace and Justice Center will move forward and it’s going to end up in a better place,” said the store manager, Kason Hudman.

The stores final day at their lake street location will be on December 18th. They’re not sure where they’re moving to next.

