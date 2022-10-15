What to Do: Saturday, October 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15.

Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.

This evening is the 8th Annual Brandon Has Talent Show! Always a fan favorite, with lots of laughter, it’s an incredible night of entertainment from local stars. Curtains go up at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Town Hall. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and children under 5 are free.

Or, head to Shelburne Farms and enjoy a campfire with Abenaki Chief Don Stevens! Tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., gather around a fall campfire to learn more about Abenaki culture with the chief of the tribe’s Nulhegan Band. Chief Don will share stories, artifacts, drumming, songs, and more on Abenaki culture. It’s $5 per person, and registration is required.

Join the Office of Racial Equity and the Human Rights Commission at the State House for a Celebration of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage! From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the State House Lawn, there will be salsa dancing, food, and a celebration of the community. There will be an open mic from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and live music thereafter. It’s free and open to all.

Or, check out Burlington’s first-ever Non-Fiction Comics Festival. Today from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fletcher Free Library, there will be panel discussions, workshops, exhibits, and more. Organizers say from science to politics, history to healthcare, cartooning is an excellent medium for exploring the textures of lived experience. There is no admission fee.

Finally, this weekend at the Rockingham Hill Farm, it’s the Southern Vermont Flannel Festival! Celebrate fall the Southern Vermont way, and join in for live music, pies, beverages, pumpkins, flannels, and fun.

