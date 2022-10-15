Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Road for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Police said, just after 12 noon Saturday, a 65-year old bicyclist, Gerard Malavenda of Williston was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Malvenda was rushed to UVM Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash on Hinesburg Road, and the roadway was closed in both directions, between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road for about three hours as Police documented the scene of the accident. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact South Burlington Police.

