BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wind and heavy rain are out of the way, and we have a pleasant weekend coming. Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid 60s. A weak cold front will bring some clouds to New York late in the day, with an isolated shower possible. Otherwise, this front will pass through dry and bring a cooler day for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s, but it’s still looking decent.

The week will start off rather raw and chilly. Showers are likely Monday. Tuesday will have a few breaks of sun, but showers will be scattered about. A few mountain snow showers are possible. Wednesday will be a little iffy, with partly sunny skies and a few lingering showers. Again, a few mountain snow showers are possible.

The end of the week is looking more pleasant. Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny. Thursday will be quite cool, with highs only around 50 degrees, but Friday will have highs in the upper 50s. Lows will range from the upper 20s to upper 30s.

