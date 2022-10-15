BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, but it will still be pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. A complex upper-level low will then bring clouds and showers for Monday. Though any showers won’t be particularly heavy, it will still be a bit soggy and raw out there, so an umbrella is a good idea to have on hand. A few breaks of sun are possible Tuesday, but showers will be scattered about, and it will be cold enough for some mountain snow showers. A few inches accumulation isn’t out of the question, especially at the summits. We’ll have one more round of showers Wednesday afternoon and evening before this system finally moves away from us.

The latter half of the week is looking great. Thursday will be dry but a bit chilly, with highs mainly in the 40s. Friday will warm into the upper 50s, then we’ll be in the low 60s by Saturday, with lots of sun expected. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

