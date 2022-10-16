5th Annual Governor’s Cup features robotics students from across New Hampshire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 25 teams from high schools across New Hampshire competed in the 5th Annual Governor’s Cup this weekend.

The Governor’s Cup is a robotics competition, where high school students compete for awards and scholarships based on robot performances. The event was started by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2018.

It took place at Plymouth State University.

Several seniors were awarded a one-semester tuition voucher to New Hampshire’s public colleges, including UNH, Keene State, and Plymouth State.

