Application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief now taking names

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application site is now taking names.

Friday the website began a beta launch, taking applications for those that qualify for loan debt forgiveness, they say the hope was to refine the process ahead of the official launch.

Those who qualify are individuals who made less than $125,000 or families that made less than $250,000 in the years 2021 or 2020.

Putting your application in now means you will not have to re-submit once it officially begins.

Here is a link to that site: https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application

