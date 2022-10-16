Couples bouncing back from COVID-19 wedding woes

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Many couples had to make major changes or put their wedding plans on hold after COVID-19. Now, they’re making up for it.

“We were just praying and hoping we’ll get back to normal and it’s not that it’s fully normal, but it’s at least a new normal. And we’re excited we’re on this side,” Neal and Chelsea Frasier said.

Neal and Chelsea Frasier had been engaged since 2020. When the pandemic hit, they knew they had to act fast to secure their dream wedding.

“We actually chose sugarbush before we got engaged. We knew we wanted to get married here, probably one of the first places we fell in love,” the Frasier’s said. “When we looked at dates, there were 11 of them. All of a sudden there were two. That’s before we got engaged. So we had to make a decision that if when you’re married here, we want to get married in 2022. We have to pick a venue.”

On top of trying to secure a venue, the pandemic also made it hard to get caterers, DJs, flowers and other service providers.

“They were so backed up from the year before we reached out to a lot of folks and didn’t get responses, not because they were ignoring us, but they were just so busy,” the Frasier’s said.

But the couple was able to adapt.

“We secured some vendors that weren’t initially on our list. Like our florist is a local farm, which wasn’t anything on our radar but we were seeking alternative options.”

During the lockdown, weddings adopted new ways to get through like downsizing or going virtual, but Chelsea and Neal say there were some things they just couldn’t give up which is why they chose to wait

“I think in hindsight, we’re really the lucky ones. We don’t have to worry about providing our guests masks or all of these things that aren’t typical in wedding planning. We didn’t have to restrict our guests.”

Event planners at Sugarbush say that trying to create the ideal wedding in the backdrop of imposed delays and cancellations was a struggle.

“I would say beginning of 2019 a lot of people you know, had that original vision of, you know, having the big wedding... And once we got towards the end of that year or into 2020 things did start to shift,” Alyssa August, an Event Planner at Sugarbush said.

They say that the pandemic has created standards for weddings in the post pandemic era.

“we’re finding that creativity where people aren’t getting married on days that we normally wouldn’t have had weddings on, i think a lot more people are taking the Frasier approach and for long planning and booking into 2024 now,” Molly Quinn, Assistant Director of Catering and Events said.

After having to cancel and reschedule countless wedding dates through 2020 and 2021 employees at Sugarbush say they’re just now catching up

“We also were able to keep 90% of our weddings on the books from that 2020 and reschedule them into 2021 and had our last one this year,” Quinn said.

Even though it wasn’t easy, the couple says there are still silver linings to planning a wedding through the pandemic, saying it was all worth it in the end.

“Better than expected,” Neal and Chelsea said. “Anything that COVID-19 impacted we just moved past it together.”

