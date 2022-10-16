Fungi were the focus of this Middlebury BioBlitz

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. A BioBlitz is an event documenting as many species as possible within a specific area at a certain time. And on this day, fungal enthusiasts took to Wright Park in Middlebury with a focus on fungus.

“We’ve invited the community to come out and make observations of mushrooms for the purposes of finding out about the biodiversity in this particular park, said Mycologist Meg Madden.

Participants joined Vermont Mycologist Meg Madden and learned about the state’s mushrooms and explore.

“I certainly love to be out in nature. I love mushrooms. They’re beautiful. They’re very interesting organisms. And I’m just really excited to have people show up today and hopefully get them even a fraction as excited as I am about them,” said Madden.

Madden is currently working on creating an atlas of all the species of fungi found in Vermont. She says as the catalog grows, it will help park biologists better understand fungal communities in the state.

“I think it’s a really good idea to involve the community and let people realize that they can make scientific contributions ...Scientists can use the information for things like science projects, and also for figuring out how to direct funds for things like conservation,” said Madden.

She also hopes the atlas will be helpful when Vermont begins to create an official state fungi list.

“There’s actually no state list at this point. So, we’re hoping to compile as much data as we can across the state and figure out what we even have here for fungi,” said Madden.

Participants say the event is beneficial to conservation efforts as a whole.

“These fungi blitzes where you get out and you get a lot of people collecting data, especially for fungus is great just because very little is known about it… anytime you get data like that, it allows us to not only find things that we may not have noticed, but to keep track of things. " said Mark LeBarr, Conservation Biologist for Audubon Vermont, “I’ve learned poly pores you know, when you flip them over the ones that don’t have gills I’ve learned the one with the gills. I’ve learned some are blue when you cut them and some are on trees. It’s crazy. It’s just learning new things gives you that connection that you have.”

In the future, Madden said she hopes to see official support and community involvement for fungi research grow in the State of Vermont.

