Local class offers tips to prepare for retirement

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As many Vermonters gear up for retirement, financial advisors say things like inflation could play a major role in decision making.

“I am retired as of last year,” John Averill said. “I have IRAs in place, but knowing the tax structure and which bucket to take it out of is really important.”

Making a plan for where to put your money and how to save and spend it is a big concern for anyone planning to retire. With inflation rising over 8% in the last year, financial advisors say there are plenty of things to keep in mind.

“We haven’t had inflation since the last ten years,” Will Hinman, a Financial Advisor at The Vermont Agency said. “Very low inflation, and the last three years pretty low inflation. At 8% the cost of things could double every decade.”

Jo Ann Thibault and Associates held a class to talk with Vermonters about how to start a retirement plan. Thibault says unfortunately it’s a conversation that many people don’t have and retirement isn’t all just putting a big chunk of money away.

“Hey I am retiring and I’ve got $500,000 in my IRA and I’m set,’” Jo Ann Thibault said. “Well they don’t realize that there’s tax on that and their going to have [required minimum distributions], and their situation is different than what everybody else’s situation is.”

Educating yourself when planning is the first step. There are four stages of retirement. Pre-retirement, early-retirement, middle-retirement, and late-retirement.

People often pay more taxes during those stages than expected due to government systems treating various income types differently. John Averill is already retired but dropped in on the class to make sure he knew what to expect.

“I wasn’t aware of the long term care premium, that you could reduce that premium. I didn’t realize that,” Averill said. “I do have a good finical advisor, but haven’t really talked about tax structure yet.”

The class covered many factors, like knowing how the cost of inflation will impact your spending, knowing how to apply for healthcare, using things like a health savings account, or taking distributions from the IRAs or 401(k)s to take advantage of a lower tax rate.

“What does my budget look like today? What does my budget look like in retirement? Because unfortunately people say, ‘Oh I am going to spend a lot let money when I hit retirement.’ Which my clients, the majority of them spend quite a bit more,” Thibault said.

Thibault says if you’re looking for a good place to start, knowing how to manage the four retirement stages is helpful.

Know your after-tax savings before you stop work, understand social security and Medicare taxation. She says it’s important to manage your planned required minimum distributions (PMD) And organize your assets for tax efficiency in estate planning, and always talk to your financial advisor.

“With that said, if you don’t tell your money what to do, your money will tell you what to do,” Averill said.

