Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
By Kerri Nelson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - When you hear the name Patinkin, you may immediately think of Broadway or the Princess Bride, but how about Wagyu Beef? Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield. Folks from all over the world came to participate in person and online for over 70 livestock lots. Vermont Wagyu, like many Vermont businesses felt the hit from the recent Covid Pandemic shutdowns and were left to figure out a new way to offer their premium beef products to keep the business going and support the families that worked on the farm. The Patinkin family came together and developed a thriving E-Commerce business that reached consumers all over the country.

“It grew the business drastically and phenomenally and I am so thankful I’ve gotten involved ad become interested and really got a thrill out of being a part of the family business at this point,” said Sheila Patinkin, owner of Vermont Wagyu.

Vermont Wagyu is gearing up for its busy holiday season and will be shipping out gift boxes loaded with locally sourced items.

You can check them out on the Web at VermontWagyu.Com

