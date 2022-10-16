Third quarter campaign finance reports roll in

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The countdown to Election Day continues, with the most recent deadline marking third quarter campaign finance reports for federal candidates.

In the U.S. Senate race in Vermont, Democrat Peter Welch has raised $5.17 million to this point. His campaign reports having $2.6 million on hand.

Republican Gerald Malloy is running against Welch in the Senate race. His campaign reports a total of $259,481 raised so far, with just over $61,000 on hand.

Over in New Hampshire, incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan reports a whopping $31 million so far. Her campaign reports a total of $7.35 million on hand.

Her opponent, Republican candidate Don Bolduc, says at the recent deadline his campaign has raised over $783,000, with nearly $99,000 on hand.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who is running for re-election, reports a total of $7.32 million raised so far, with more than $2.5 million on hand.

Democrat Matt Castelli is running against Stefanik in the race for U.S. House. His campaign has raised just over $1 million at the deadline. He reports a total of $431,418.

More information can be found on the Federal Election Commission’s website. State candidates’ information can be found here.

