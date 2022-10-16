What to Do: Sunday, October 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

Sweet Seasons Farm in St. Johnsbury continues its Maple Caramel Apple Weekend today. Every fall, the farm embarks on a celebration of Vermont apples and maple syrup. Organizers say it’s a great favorite amongst fans who flock to satisfy their sweet tooth every year. The apples are grown organically on their farm, and their maple caramel is from sugar makers in the Northeast Kingdom. There is no admission fee to check out these delicious treats.

There’s another mountain biking event at Killington... It’s the final stop of the Maxxis Intense Downhill Eastern Cup today! The race begins at 11:00 a.m. and racers range from kids to professionals. They are still in need of volunteers; volunteering will get you a free lunch and lift ticket. It looks like an exciting weekend for mountain bike lovers.

Or, head to the Champlain Valley Expo for their Gigantic Indoor Flea Market. From 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today, you can find thousands of tag sale items, crafts, antiques, and more. It’s a great opportunity for those looking to buy, sell, and bargain merchandise. Tickets are $3.

The Vermont Philharmonic opens its 64th season this weekend. Today there is a concert at the Barre Opera House beginning at 2:00 p.m. The program features music by new-world composers including Arturo Marquez, Florence Price, Deems Taylor, and Howard Hanson. Organizers say though they may not be familiar names, audiences will come to love them. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $5 for students.

Or you can check out the Middlebury Car Show and Fall Festival! From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Middlebury’s Downtown Green, there will be more than 50 vendors and 75 vehicles on display, as well as live music and great food. There is no admission fee.

Finally, head to Brattleboro for the 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza! At the Brattleboro Museum beginning at 5:30 p.m., domino toppling artists will set up a spectacular array of dominoes to topple. Last year’s extravaganza featured 23,000 dominoes. The event will also be livestreamed. Tickets are $5, and free for kids 8 and under.

