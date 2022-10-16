BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful weekend we’ve had. There’s a little payback time now, with a few days of unsettled weather. There may be a few breaks of sun Monday morning, but it will quickly cloud over, with showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few downpours are possible, but nothing particularly heavy. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A few mountain snow showers are possible, but the threat for that is looking lower now, with slightly warmer temperatures. A few showers will linger into Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s.

We’ll have a dry stretch of weather starting Thursday, which will be fair but rather chilly. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s, with lows in the 30s. Friday will be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Next weekend is looking fantastic at this point, with mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the low 60s Saturday, and well into the 60s Sunday, with possibly a few spots hitting 70 degrees. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.