Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be cooler than Saturday, but it will still be pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. A complex upper-level low will then bring clouds and showers for Monday. Though any showers won’t be particularly heavy, it will still be a bit soggy and raw out there, so an umbrella is a good idea to have on hand. A few breaks of sun are possible Tuesday, but showers will be scattered about, and it will be cold enough for some mountain snow showers. A few inches accumulation isn’t out of the question, especially at the summits. We’ll have one more round of showers Wednesday afternoon and evening before this system finally moves away from us.

The latter half of the week is looking great. Thursday will be dry but a bit chilly, with highs mainly in the 40s. Friday will warm into the upper 50s, then we’ll be in the low 60s by Saturday, with lots of sun expected. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
File photo
Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident
Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road.
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter at Automaster
Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts
File photo
Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast