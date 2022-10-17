Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off.

It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22.

Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a truck. They say the dark-colored truck-- possibly blue or black-- didn’t stop and fled the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 518-565-4340.

