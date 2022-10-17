Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blasting in Burlington’s South End could cause some disruptions for the next few weeks.
It’s part of construction on the Champlain Parkway.
Blasting will take place twice a day for the next two to four weeks between Flynn and Ferguson avenues near the City Market Co-op.
The first blast will take place around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., then there will be a second one in the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The blasting will be limited to two events, Monday through Friday, for an estimated two to four weeks.
The construction company will sound a siren before each blast event.
The cafe at the City Market Co-op will temporarily close before each event.
Click here for more details on the blasting plans from the construction company.
