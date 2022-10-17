Doctors to testify during day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday is day six of the Aita Gurung trial in Burlington. Gurung is the man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in October 2017.

The focal point for Monday-- defense witnesses from when Gurung was admitted to the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital days after the murder.

Dr. Steven Runyun did the admission assessment when Gurung arrived at the hospital. The doctor’s evaluation only took about 30 minutes, but he came to the conclusion that Gurung was experiencing psychosis, which Gurung denied at the time.

The state pushed back, leaning on Gurung’s understanding that he was ready to be punished at the time of the assessment.

On the Channel 3 Evening News, hear not only from Runyun but also the doctor who provided Gurung’s medical care until 2019.

