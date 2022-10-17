Ezra Miller due in Vermont court for alleged theft

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The actor known for their role in “The Flash” and “Perks of Being a Wallflower” is on a Vermont court calendar.

In August, Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing multiple bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont.

This arrest was the latest in a slew of other legal trouble the actor was accused of, following an incident in Hawaii.

Miller is scheduled for an arraignment in Bennington County Court Monday morning. It’s unclear if the actor will appear virtually, in person, or at all.

