Financial planner offers advice for 401(k) optimization

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You don’t have to work on the stock market to see that the economy has been in a bear market, meaning investments might be underperforming.

The current economic condition won’t last forever, according to planner Mark Scribner with Oxygen Financial, but how do you outlast the downturn and be better for it?

Watch Alexandra Montgomery’s interview with Mark Scribner on how to ride out economic instability and prepare for retirement.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.