Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire

LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - The Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire got some help courting independent voters on the campaign trail on Monday.

Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Monday in Laconia, he was joined by former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard recently made national headlines after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.

The majority of voters in New Hampshire are undeclared. Gabbard says Bolduc is the best person to represent them.

“He has laid down the uniform and now is continuing that commitment to serve in the United State Senate. That is the kind of leadership that we need right now rather than the blind radical partisanship that we are seeing ruling the day in Washington that is leaving the people behind,” Gabbard said.

Hassan, on the other hand, often talks about her ability to work across the aisle and her reputation as an independent-minded member of the Senate.

