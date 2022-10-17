How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As two former Burlington High School educators seek to sue a PCB manufacturer in a new federal lawsuit filed earlier this month, similar cases are unfolding on the other side of the country. And those lawsuits could help the plaintiffs in Vermont win their case.

Monday, a Washington-based law firm went to trial for its sixth of 21 lawsuits alleging students and parents at a local school suffered brain injuries from exposure to PCBs, and the PCB manufacturer Monsanto is to blame.

More than 200 students, parents and teachers from a Monroe public school say they were poisoned by the toxic chemical.

Of the five cases that have concluded so far, the plaintiffs have won four.

Richard Friedman of the firm Friedman Rubin is the lead attorney on each of the 21 lawsuits. In the first four verdicts, the juries have awarded his clients a combined half a billion dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

In Vermont, two former BHS educators and one of their spouses argue that PCB exposure caused reproductive problems and cognitive issues.

Friedman says the verdicts in Washington State Court could lay the groundwork and set the precedent for the three plaintiffs in Vermont to prove their illnesses are linked to PCB exposure at BHS.

“That’s what we’re hoping, is enough verdicts will eventually either cause Monsanto to change its position and actually try to start helping people instead of stonewalling or get state legislators and school boards and others to make the kinds of decisions that have to be made to get this stuff out of schools. I mean, it’s a tragedy,” Friedman said.

Following the four verdicts, Monsanto has explicitly denied culpability and plans to appeal each decision.

