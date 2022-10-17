Judge still working through motions in lawsuit filed by former Koffee Kup workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s next for the former Koffee Kup bakery? The Vermont-based bakery abruptly closed its doors in April 2021, laying off an estimated 247 employees in the Green Mountain State.

A lawsuit filed by those who lost their jobs is still ongoing. The suit was first filed in April 2021 and received class-action status in August of this year.

The lawsuit alleges Koffee Kup failed to provide the employees with 90 days advance written notice that they would be terminated as required by the Vermont State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act.

The judge in the case is still working through motions from both parties and it’s still unclear when the trial will be held.

