Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain.

Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.

The team says the “half” rescue was a man with a knee injury who required a splint but did not need assistance down.

But the three others needed to be carried in a litter down the trails.

Some of the rescues went into the evening, forcing first responders to set up a fire while they waited for more help.

They said their busy day wrapped up around midnight.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.