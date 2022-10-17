Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain.
Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
The team says the “half” rescue was a man with a knee injury who required a splint but did not need assistance down.
But the three others needed to be carried in a litter down the trails.
Some of the rescues went into the evening, forcing first responders to set up a fire while they waited for more help.
They said their busy day wrapped up around midnight.
