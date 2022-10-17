Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death

Logan Clegg
Logan Clegg(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington.

Police arrested Logan Clegg at the South Burlington Library last week. He’s a suspect in the murders last spring of Wendy and Stephen Reid in Concord, New Hampshire.

Investigators searched Clegg’s tent in the woods in South Burlington looking for evidence.

Now, WCAX News has learned this is not the first death investigation involving Clegg.

In 2018, he stabbed a man to death in Spokane, Washington, according to our affiliate there. Police brought Clegg in as a suspect but didn’t charge him after he said he stabbed Corey Ward in self-defense.

