Touch A Tractor event at Shelburne Farms returns

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s back. The Touch A Tractor event at Shelburne Farms has made its debut after the pandemic, and the farm says it’s here to stay.

Shelburne Farms always has its Touch a Tractor Weekend in the month of October.

The farm takes 10 to 15 of the best trucks they use every day and puts them out on their lawn.

All trucks are turned completely off so kids and parents have free range to touch anything they want.

Parents say this is a great way to show their kids about farm life.

“We live on a road where there’s a lot of farms. So we see a lot of tractors but they don’t actually get to sit on them and look at them so. This is like their dream right now,” said Kristin Perks of Georgia.

“I enjoy anything that will get Jameson outside and exploring something different. He sees the tractors, and then he will ask about them and ask about what they do. So it just leads him to be really curious,” said Jenna Lee from Essex Junction.

The farm says they are excited to plan for next year and maybe have even more tractors.

