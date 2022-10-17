Vandals tamper with New Hampshire road sign, target Biden

An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it...
An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend.

Rather than the planned shoulder closed message, the sign in Manchester was changed to include an explicit four-letter word followed by the name Biden.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says they were told around 6 a.m. Sunday and the message was up for about an hour and a half.

DOT says someone must have vandalized the sign because it’s not connected to the internet and can only be programmed in the field.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
File photo
Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
Apply for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief
Application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief now taking names

Latest News

Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday in...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft
Construction on the Champlain Parkway in Burlington will include blasting in the coming weeks.
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
parkway
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
The Ethan Allen Express is preparing for another trip, and so far state leaders say it appears...
Ethan Allen train ridership numbers are on track, but its too soon to tell