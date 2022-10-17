Vandals tamper with New Hampshire road sign, target Biden

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend.

Rather than the planned shoulder closed message, the sign in Manchester was changed to include an explicit four-letter word followed by the name Biden.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says they were told around 6 a.m. Sunday and the message was up for about an hour and a half.

DOT says someone must have vandalized the sign because it’s not connected to the internet and can only be programmed in the field.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.