Who’s ahead in the money race? A look at where the Vt. candidates stand

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New data from the Vermont secretary of state sheds light on the final push for candidates seeking higher office. Meanwhile, 55,000 Vermonters have already returned their ballots.

So what are the takeaways from those numbers?

This has been an unusual year for fundraising in the governor’s race. Normally, candidates would be closing in on three-quarters of a million dollars raised, but both Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel are hovering around $200,000 raised to date.

This past quarter, Democrat Brenda Siegel raised $16,613 and spent $11,150.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott raised $49,364 and spent $11,778.

Scott didn’t really fundraise early on, but he’s really ramping up now.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Progressive Democrat David Zuckerman raised $9,140 and spent $11,346.

Republican Joe Benning raised $11,161 and spent $15,207.

Having cash on hand in the final weeks of the election cycle is key, giving candidates resources for online and broadcast ads, mailers, yard signs and get-out-the-vote efforts.

The numbers in the federal races are a little different. That data shows the entire fundraising to date including the primaries, not just the last quarter.

Democrat Peter Welch has raised $5,170,006 and has spent $2,483,398 in his race for the U.S. Senate.

His challenger, Republican Gerald Malloy, has raised $259,481 and has spent $199,833.

In the race to replace Welch in the U.S. House, there is a big difference in fundraising.

Democrat Becca Balint has raised $1,619,183 while she’s spent $1,466,359.

Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican nomination, has raised $41,590 and has spent $37,296. He has less than $5,000 on hand, which doesn’t give him a lot of ammunition heading into the final weeks to spend on getting his name out there.

