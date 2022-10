BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Guest Christina Nolan, former US Attorney for Vermont discusses the Aita Gurung murder trial.

Plus Zach Rounds, a St. Michael’s College student who has just returned from Florida, where he was helping with recovery from Hurricane Ian.

Also guest Christina Ubl talks about how debt is affecting millennials’ ability to make ends meet.

