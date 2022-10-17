Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a dreary evening out there with some showers. These are associated with a front moving through. We’ll continue to see showers into the overnight, although as time goes on, the focus of the steadiest showers will shift further east.

By Tuesday morning, we’ll likely see some clearing over the Adirondacks and perhaps into parts of western Vermont. This will allow for cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to start the day. Most of Vermont will bottom out in the low to mid 40s overnight.

Tuesday will be a quiet day for most as an area of dry air sandwiched between the front and the main low pressure center to our west settles overhead. Many areas will see a partly cloudy sky by afternoon. The best chance to see showers will be early in the day across northeastern areas and northern New Hampshire. These will also be the last places to clear out.

Dry weather continues into the day Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Shower chances re-enter the forecast Wednesday night, primarily across northern New York. Temperatures will be cold enough to support snow mixing in, with some minor accumulation possible in the Adirondacks. Vermont will likely stay dry.

That pesky low pressure system finally begins to pull away late in the week. Behind it, we will see warming temperatures into the weekend and early next week with mainly dry conditions.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

