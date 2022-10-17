BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After yet another spectacular fall weekend, our weather will be taking a turn for the worse today as a slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system starts to drift in with some wet & cool conditions.

After a bit of morning sunshine, clouds will be on the increase and there will be a few, scattered showers, on & off, and here & there, from late morning through the afternoon. A heavier, steadier batch of rain will move through from west to east from late afternoon through the evening hours.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning in our eastern areas, then we’ll get some sunshine going in the afternoon as a “dry slot” moves in. But there is still a chance for a few showers late in the day and overnight.

Wednesday will be mainly dry - just a slight chance for a passing shower. But there could be a quick rain . . . or even snow . . . shower Wednesday night, mainly over the Adirondacks.

It will be drying out by the end of the week and staying that way, with lots of sunshine, through the upcoming weekend. It will still be cool on Thursday, but then those temperatures will be coming up to well above normal levels for the weekend and into the start of next week. The normal high for Burlington is now 58°.

After these next couple days of some unsettled weather, there will be plenty of nice, autumn weather to take MAX Advantage of! -Gary

