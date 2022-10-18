2 charged in human smuggling scheme

File photo
File photo(KVLY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2 people have been charged with attempted human smuggling into Vermont from Canada.

The U.S Attorney for Vermont says seven people were detained near the Morses Line Port of Entry in Highgate this past Wednesday.

Authorities charged Manuel Molina-Romero, 29, and Estefany Arreaga-Herrera with trying to transport the aliens from various countries into the U.S. Both are from Central America but have been living in Texas.

Two of the five people transported -- citizens from Mexico and Uzbekistan -- face charges for illegal entry. The other three were taken into immigration custody for removal from the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday in...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft in Vermont
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
Logan Clegg
Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced new action to crack down on crime across New York. The move...
Hochul announces crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
File photo
Hochul signs law strengthening support for older LGBTQ New Yorkers
Becca Balint and Liam Madden
WATCH LIVE: Candidates for US House to debate on WCAX tonight
Winter is coming which means woodstoves will be lit and heat will be on and first responders...
Fire officials offer safety advice as heating season begins