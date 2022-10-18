2 charged in human smuggling scheme

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2 people have been charged with attempted human smuggling into Vermont from Canada.

The U.S Attorney for Vermont says seven people were detained near the Morses Line Port of Entry in Highgate this past Wednesday.

Authorities charged Manuel Molina-Romero, 29, and Estefany Arreaga-Herrera with trying to transport the aliens from various countries into the U.S. Both are from Central America but have been living in Texas.

Two of the five people transported -- citizens from Mexico and Uzbekistan -- face charges for illegal entry. The other three were taken into immigration custody for removal from the U.S.

