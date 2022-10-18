Award-winning photographer shares a snapshot of snowboarding in the ‘90s

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a love letter to East Coast snowboarding-- this Thursday, the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents “The Golden Era of East Coast Snowboarding.”

It includes the works of award-winning photographer Gary Land.

Land’s images of the sport date back to 1990. During the pandemic, he went through those old photos to create a 437-page book called “East Street Archives” dedicated to the riders of snowboarding’s golden era.

“I always knew I wanted to do something for, you know, my friends and the guys that were, you know, my heroes, you know, pre-social media heroes. So I knew that this book would be for them, kind of a yearbook, so to speak, something that their kids or grandkids can look back on and go, ‘Man, my dad was really cool,’” Land said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Gary Land.

And you can hear more from him on Thursday at 7 p.m. The talk is virtual and you can register on the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s website. There’s a $10 suggested donation. Click here for all the details.

