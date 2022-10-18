BFD offers safety advice as heaters turn on and woodstoves are lit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Winter is coming which means woodstoves will be lit and heat will be on and first responders want Vermonters to be prepared for the worst.

October is fire prevention month and this year’s slogan is ‘don’t wait, plan your escape.’ The Fire Marshall at the Burlington Fire Department is encouraging everyone to take a look at their home and know what to do if they’re ever in an emergency.

Hearing a fire alarm can often be unexpected which is why it’s important to know how to safely escape your home.

Burlington Fire Marshal Matthew Stone says fires are not very common in Burlington, averaging about 26 fires per year. And that could be anything from a small trashcan fire to a house fire. But he still recommends having a plan in case of an emergency, including always closing the door of the room you’re in.

“It interrupts what we call the flow path of the fire and how it gets oxygen,” said Stone.

And on the first floor, people should know which window is the easiest to get out if needed.

The thinking is, if there’s a fire on the other side of a door, shut the door, and depending on the level of the smoke, crawl to the designated most accessible window however is best. After removing anything from the window, and making sure the smoke is still breathable, crawl out as fast as possible and leave the premises.

Things can get trickier if someone is higher up.

“If you’re on the second floor, know where your staircase is in relation to your room. Then once again also which window is the easiest to get out of and the safest if you have a porch roof or something that you can go to,” said Stone.

If sitting on the roof is your safest option and you’ve contacted the fire department, Stone says you should stay away from the roof edge and away from the window where the fire is coming from.

If there isn’t a safe roof to evacuate onto, the Fire department has a different recommendation.

“You want to make sure the door to your room is shut to keep the bar out of the room if you cannot go down the stairs and if you can’t get out the window because the drop is too far. Then you want to hang something out the window to get our attention with blankets, pillows, anything that’s not what you would normally see at a window so that we have an indication to go to that window,” said Stowe.

Once the fire department arrives and a firefighter has walked all the way up the ladder, follow their instruction, grab the ladder, and spin around to walk down with them.

Stone says the department hasn’t had a casualty or injury from a fire in two years, a statistic they’re hoping to maintain.

Many people in Burlington rent their apartments. Stone says all rental units should have fire extinguishers in the kitchen area, working smoke alarms, and working C.O. alarms. It’s also important to make sure all your windows and doors actually work and can open and close properly.

